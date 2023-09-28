John Wick 5 Happening Just Got A Lot More Likely

The world of John Wick is nothing without Wick. Even if John Wick: Chapter 5 doesn't happen, the John Wick universe is continuing with a number of spinoffs.

2024 will see the release of the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina, which is set in the John Wick world, following the latest series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, on Peacock. The Continental is a prequel series that follows Winston in the 1970s as he takes over as manager of the titular hotel. However, while the universe is rapidly expanding with these projects, The Continental only makes the prospect of John Wick 5 even more likely.

The Continental's Reviews Prove The John Wick Franchise Needs Keanu Reeves Unfortunately, The Continental has gotten terrible reviews. The show has received mixed reception with a "rotten" 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, but even the positive-skewing reviews aren't all that positive. The Peacock series has been criticized for its inferior action and underdeveloped plot, along with uninteresting characters.

Read more:

screenrant »

Who The Continental's Manager Was Before Winston In John WickCormac is a less forgiving Continental manager.

‘The Continental’ Finally Explores This Aspect of the ‘John Wick’ UniverseThe infamous hotel is under investigation.

The Continental's Matrix Reference Explains A John Wick 3 SceneThe Continental includes a very meta reference.

What 'Be Seeing You' Really Means In The John Wick MoviesThe line's true meaning depends on its context.

John Wick 4 Set The Bar Too High For Action MoviesJohn Wick 4’s action cannot be eclipsed.

John Mulaney Announces New Comedy Tour ‘John Mulaney in Concert’John Mulaney has announced a new comedy tour 'John Mulaney in Concert,' kicking off in November. Here's how to buy tickets online.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The John Wick spinoff The Continental has just been released on Peacock, but the action series only makes John Wick 5 more likely. The John Wick movie series seemingly came to an end with John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine killed the deadly assassin in a duel in the movie's final act. The last scene sees Winston and The Bowery King and John's headstone, which reads, "Loving Husband." However, despite the death, there have still been talks about John Wick 5, even if not everyone is on the same page about the sequel, as director Chad Stahelski is hesitant to return.

Even if John Wick: Chapter 5 doesn't happen, the John Wick universe is continuing with a number of spinoffs. 2024 will see the release of the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina, which is set in the John Wick world, following the latest series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, on Peacock. The Continental is a prequel series that follows Winston in the 1970s as he takes over as manager of the titular hotel. However, while the universe is rapidly expanding with these projects, The Continental only makes the prospect of John Wick 5 even more likely.

The Continental's Reviews Prove The John Wick Franchise Needs Keanu Reeves Unfortunately, The Continental has gotten terrible reviews. The show has received mixed reception with a "rotten" 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, but even the positive-skewing reviews aren't all that positive. The Peacock series has been criticized for its inferior action and underdeveloped plot, along with uninteresting characters. The world in the series expertly recreates the John Wick world, but the beating heart of that world - John Wick himself - is absent, which makes the show feel almost lifeless. It's extremely unlikely that Keanu Reeves will show up in the series unless it's a major flash forward, as the show is set in the '70s, and that's ultimately the series' problem.

Unfortunately, The Continental has proved that the John Wick universe can't survive without Reeves. The scathing reviews of The Continental don't bode well for 2024's Ballerina, or any of the other potential John Wick spinoffs either. In that respect, Lionsgate will try harder to develop John Wick 5 following The Continental's critical failure. The new TV show does have a much higher audience score of 83%, meaning that fans of the franchise seemingly enjoy it, but the John Wick movies are all overwhelmingly critically acclaimed. Following The Continental, the only way to continue that track record is with John Wick 5.

John Wick 5 Looks Increasingly Likely, Despite Chapter 4's Ending John Wick: Chapter 4 might have ended with the assassin's death, but there are so many clues that John Wick is still alive. Wick's burial was never shown, the assassin has recovered from much worse, and there was even a cut scene that showed John survived. However, John Wick 5 is also likely from a financial standpoint. The movie was a huge success for Lionsgate, making $428 million worldwide against a budget of just $100 million (via Box Office Mojo), which is over $100 million more than its predecessor. When a fourquel is that successful, no studio would ever shelve the franchise, even if it is ending on a high note.

It has been well-documented how much Lionsgate wants to make John Wick 5, and the studio even announced the movie is in development. This follows a number of statements from director Chad Stahelski that express his hesitance to return after such a perfect ending with John Wick: Chapter 4, and Reeves seems uncertain about another movie too. Nevertheless, while "development" doesn't necessarily guarantee that John Wick 5 will get made, between the financial success, the teases that Wick is still alive, and The Continental's critical failure, John Wick 5 is looking very likely.

Can John Wick's Ballerina Spinoff Avoid The Continental's Problems? Along with The Continental, the 2024 movie Ballerina is another film set in the world of John Wick, and it could potentially avoid The Continental's problems, as Reeves will reprise his role as the Baba Yaga in the release. However, given that the movie is set in the eight months between John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 when Wick is in hiding, Reeves' screentime will likely be extremely minimal and there probably won't be much action involved.

Additionally, as the movie is being directed by Len Wiseman (the Underworld series, Total Recall), whose movies are almost all rated "rotten" (with Live Free or Die Hard being the only exception), there's just as good of a chance that Ballerina could continue The Continental's critical problem. Lionsgate might be waiting to see the reception and the performance of Ballerina before the studio executes any major John Wick 5 negotiations, and Ballerina's performance could be what determines whether John Wick 5 happens.