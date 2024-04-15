John Wayne Bobbitt, Infamous Victim of Penis Attack, Loses Toes Due to Illness

John Wayne Bobbitt , the Virginia man whose wife Lorena Bobbitt infamously chopped off his penis with a kitchen knife in 1993, has lost all of his toes due to side effects from an illness he claims he sustained while based at Camp Lejeune in the 1980s. Lorena Bobbitt attacked her then-husband in his sleep and tossed his severed manhood outside a car window as she fled the scene. Doctors were miraculously able to reattach it.

Jurors found Lorena Bobbitt not guilty by reason of temporary insanity after her defense attorneys argued that she'd been driven mad by physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her then-husband. The court had her committed to a phychiatric institution after the trial. The couple divorced in 1995, and John Bobbitt was acquitted of sexual assault charges in his own criminal trial.

Bobbitt said his family is genetically resistant to cancers but that the chemicals inflicted him with toxic peripheral polyneuropathy, a type of nerve damage that viciously attacked his sense of touch as well as the bones in his toes. Fox News' Ashley Papa and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

John Wayne Bobbitt Penis Attack Illness Toes Side Effects Military

