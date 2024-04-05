John Travolta's Daughter Ella Debuts New Look on Her Birthday

John Travolta 's daughter, Ella, debuted a sophisticated new look during her birthday week. She showcased her soft-blunt bob in an Instagram picture and received praise from her father and fans. Ella, who turned 24 on April 3, has typically worn her hair long like her late mother, Kelly Preston .

Since Preston's passing, Travolta has been raising Ella and her brother Benjamin. Ella is now pursuing a career in music and acting, following in her parents' footsteps.

John Travolta Ella Travolta New Look Birthday Instagram Bob Kelly Preston Music Acting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Travolta Is Very Proud of Daughter Ella's First Lead Movie RoleJohn Travolta expresses his pride in his daughter Ella's first lead movie role through a sweet post and dedication on social media.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella’s 24th Birthday with Sweet Video Tribute: ‘I Love You’John Travolta celebrated his daughter Ella's 24th birthday on Wednesday, April 3, with a sweet video tribute on Instagram capturing her special day.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

John Travolta Gives Timothée Chalamet a Sweet Shout-Out for Tying His Box Office RecordThe actor matched a record the 'Grease' star set in the '70s.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

John Travolta Reacts After Timothee Chalamet Ties Box Office RecordJohn Travolta congratulated Timothee Chalamet for being the first actor to match his record for having two simultaneous box office hits

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Timothée Chalamet Becomes First Actor Since John Travolta to Break This Box Office RecordTimothée Chalamet becomes the first actor since John Travolta to break a box office record, per 'Indiewire'.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Cash Out Trailer Sets Release Date for John Travolta Heist Thriller MovieSaban Films has shared the official Cash Out trailer for its latest action thriller, starring Oscar nominee John Travolta.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »