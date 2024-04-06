John Tavares Expected to Shine with Mitch Marner's Return

John Tavares has been a consistent producer for the Leafs since he came to Toronto, but he's thrived the most next to Mitch Marner . With Marner poised to return tonight, our NHL picks expect Johnny T to have a big game. We’ve got 11 games on the NHL betting slate tonight, including an all-Canadian clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens .

Favor Toronto tonight with Mitch Marner returning to the lineup, but it’s his spot on the second line and what that could mean for John Tavares that intrigues me from a betting perspective for this game. The Leafs and Canadiens will clash for the final time this season tonight as the Habs host the Buds at the Bell Centre. The Leafs have won both matchups this season and have won four in a row against the Canadiens, outscoring them 21-9 in the process. John Tavares, who has been out of the lineup for 12 games with an ankle injur

John Tavares Mitch Marner NHL Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens Hockey

