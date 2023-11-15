John Oliver's Campaign Leads to Pūteketeke Bird Winning New Zealand's Bird of the Century Contest

Comedian John Oliver successfully campaigned for the pūteketeke bird to win New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest, beating the iconic kiwi. The conservation group Forest and Bird announced the winner after Oliver promoted the bird on his HBO show. The annual event aims to raise awareness about native bird conservation.

