John McCarroll Files Motion for Severance in Murder for Hire Case

John McCarroll, one of six people indicted for conspiracy to commit murder for hire and murder for hire , represented himself in court after firing his lawyer. He filed a motion to severance, requesting to be tried separately from the co-defendants. McCarroll argued that he wouldn't have a fair chance to prove his innocence if he is called as a witness for prosecutors based on statements made by the co-defendants.

He also pointed out that he has not been charged in a shooting at a local Walmart, unlike three of the co-defendants

John Mccarroll Murder For Hire Conspiracy Court Motion Severance Co-Defendants Innocence Witness Shooting Walmart

