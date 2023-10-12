John Lennon nearly wrote with Paul McCartney again after Beatles breakup, ex says: ‘Would have happened’

John Lennon wanted to start writing songs with Paul McCartney again, years after their infamous feud and the Beatles’ breakup, his former girlfriend said this week.

Pang said Ono actually set up her relationship with Lennon during a difficult time in their marriage, telling Pang, who was their personal assistant at the time, 'I want you to go out with him.' While she said she at first refused, he later 'charmed the pants' off her.

