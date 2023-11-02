John Lennon, antiwar crusader: With final song, why he (and the Beatles) still matter

The opening lyrics: 'I know it’s true 'It’s all because of you 'And if I make it through 'It’s all because of you.' 'Now and Then' is a ballad, not one of John’s all-out rockers, and it does sound like the Beatles. It won’t rank up there with the group’s greatest hits, but it’s a gift. With McCartney at 81, and Starr at 83, touring right now, we should be grateful. (So much for 'when I’m 64.

