– The John Jay High School football team is off to a fantastic start, repeating an undefeated history that hasn’t been seen since 2003.

Twenty years ago, the Mustangs started their football season with a 6 to 0 record and 4 to 0 against district competition. Now, players on the team that weren’t even alive at the time are doing the same.

Last week, John Jay dominated against the Sonia Sotomayor High School Wildcats to a 37 to 15 victory and in doing so handed Sotomayor its first loss of the season. With starting quarterback and Navy Football commit Jackson Gutierrez racking up nine passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, Jay looks extremely tough to beat this season. headtopics.com

The Mustangs will look to stay undefeated when they host another district opponent, the Holmes Huskies on Thursday night at 7 p.m.Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene.

