John Fetterman says he thought he was going to lose to Dr. Oz after suffering stroke

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) thought he was going to lose his Senate race in 2022 against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, stating that the criticism he received following his stroke was a"blowtorch."

"I didn’t have any interest to be a senator after that. It was rough," Fetterman said."You would think that, Hey, you won, and it was good. But it wasn’t. It was confusing and hurtful to my children, because they thought, You won. What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with us?"

Fetterman and Oz held a debate on Oct. 25, 2022, during a time when there were several calls for Fetterman to release his medical records. At the time, he would not commit to releasing them but said he was fit for a full term in the Senate. Now, he said he didn't need to show the records to prove his ability to serve. headtopics.com

He said he knew the debate would be"rough" given Oz's background in television,"but I believed that people deserved to know where I'm at." Fetterman checked into Walter Reed Hospital in February and received six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. He said that, if not for that intervention,"I don't know where I would be at."

