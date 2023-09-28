John Charles Simon speaks, writes, and consults on a range of topics, including laughter, humor, their origins and evolution, and the central role each plays in our lives. Naturalists have long recognized that great apes use laughter-like vocalizations during play.

Is there an evolutionary link between their laughter and ours? Is there an evolutionary link between their laughter and ours?A comprehensive theory to explain why we laugh must provide a meaningful account of its origins. Can we learn about its meaning or purpose by studying our great ape cousins?

A comprehensive theory to explain why we laugh must provide a meaningful account of its origins. Can we learn about its meaning or purpose by studying our great ape cousins?Laughter’s apparent spontaneity has been difficult to comprehend. We didn’t understand how the many elements influencing its expression could be processed so quickly—until now.

Laughter’s apparent spontaneity has been difficult to comprehend. We didn’t understand how the many elements influencing its expression could be processed so quickly—until now.

The Hidden Link Connecting Human and Chimpanzee Laughter

How and Why Relationships Influence Your Laugh Response

Our desire to express a sense of shared vulnerability through laughter often depends on how close or distant our ties are to those on the receiving end.

Our desire to express a sense of shared vulnerability through laughter often depends on how close or distant our ties are to those on the receiving end.A Personal Perspective: Our communication with others, including laughter, will often be influenced by their social status relative to ours, their mood, and health concerns.

A Personal Perspective: Our communication with others, including laughter, will often be influenced by their social status relative to ours, their mood, and health concerns.Many scholars believe that laughter represents nonverbal communication. Does it suggest otherwise if it bubbles up when no one else is around? Not exactly.

Many scholars believe that laughter represents nonverbal communication. Does it suggest otherwise if it bubbles up when no one else is around? Not exactly.