John Cena's New Movie Has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

John Cena is a wrestler-turned-actor with many successful movies and television shows under his belt. Fans of comic book films will know him best for playing Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Earlier this year, he made an appearance in Barbie, which is currently the biggest box office earner of 2023. Cena's other appearances include Blockers, Bumblebee, F9, Fast X, and Vacation Friends.

"Instead of getting into the action or the comedy, Freelance stops itself dead in its tracks to go over and over the laborious plotting of this story," Ross Bonaime (Collider) wrote. "Even the most cherished daydream needs a bit of skill and finessing if it's to translate to the big screen, and that's where Freelance falls fatally short – yielding not an uplifting escape, but an enervating bore," Angie Han (The Hollywood Reporter) shared.

"Freelance is an eyesore of horrendous digital effects, features uninspired action, and wastes the few big names in its cast," Matt Donato (IGN) wrote.What Is Freelance About?John Cena stars in Freelance alongside Alison Brie, Christian Slater, and Juan Pablo Raba. headtopics.com

"He was born for this," Morel said of Cena when speaking to PEOPLE about the movie."He has both the physicality and he is hilariously funny." He added, that wrestlers"know how the show works and they know how to make fun of themselves."

When Is Peacemaker Season 2 Coming Out?Before James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, Gunn was working with the studio as a director, writer, and producer on projects such as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Peacemaker was previously renewed for a second season, but Gunn explained that it would probably be a while before the next season goes into production. headtopics.com

In a recent Instagram comment, Gunn confirmed to a fan that he is currently writing Peacemaker Season 2, now that the months-long writers' strike is over. As Gunn put it, he is"writing now."0commentsRelated:

Read more:

ComicBook »

John Cena's New Action Comedy Debuts To Rare 0% On Rotten TomatoesThe early Rotten Tomatoes score is in for John Cena and Alison Brie’s new action comedy movie, and, at the time of writing, it’s sitting at 0%. Read more ⮕

Freelance: John Cena and Alison Brie Star in Action ComedyA former Green Beret hired to protect a journalist becomes involved in a coup against a South American dictator (Juan Pablo Raba) in an action comedy directed by Pierre Morel ('Taken'). Read more ⮕

'Freelance' Review — John Cena & Alison Brie Get Lost in Weak Action-ComedyFreelance, starring John Cena and Alison Brie, is an action-comedy that is neither exciting or funny. Read on for our review. Read more ⮕

WWE SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Hype, John Cena Appears, Contract SigningTonight's blue brand show is the last live edition before WWE Crown Jewel. Read more ⮕

3 underrated John Cena movies you must watch nowJohn Cena may be a household name in 2023, but these three movies starring the ex-wrestler may have flown under your radar. Read more ⮕

regular show | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too. Read more ⮕