John Calipari Named New Men's Basketball Coach at University of Arkansas

John Calipari was announced as the new men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas. He signed a five-year contract with a base salary of $7 million per year. The contract includes retention bonuses and one-time bonuses for NCAA Tournament achievements. Calipari is known for his successful coaching career, with six Final Four s and three national championship games. Arkansas hopes that Calipari's hiring will help the program attract top players and compete for championships.

The team had a 16-17 record last season

