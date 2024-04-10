John Calipari hired as men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas.

John Calipari hired as men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas

John Calipari Basketball Coach University Of Arkansas Contract Salary Bonuses

Decorated College Basketball Coach John Calipari Leaves University of Kentucky for University of ArkansasJohn Calipari, a highly regarded college basketball coach, is leaving the University of Kentucky to join the University of Arkansas. The move is being financed, in part, by John Tyson, a conservative megadonor and heir to the Tyson chicken empire. Tyson will also contribute to the school's 'name, image and likeness' fund. However, the University of Arkansas will have to pay millions of dollars more per year for Calipari's salary compared to their previous coach.

