Johannesburg Pride marches for LGBTQ Ugandans after anti-gay law passed

JOHANNESBURG — More than 20,000 people marched through Johannesburg on Saturday to celebrate Pride, singing, dancing and making their support clear for LGBTQ communities across Africa who cannot be open safely and whose relationships are criminalized. At the front of a parade that organizers estimated was 24,000-strong was Mandela Swali, a 25-year-old Ugandan gay man who was attending his first Pride, having been in South Africa just a month-and-a-half.

Uganda introduced one of the world’s harshest anti-gay laws in May, including the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality.' Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, as they are in more than 30 African countries. South Africa, in contrast, made same sex marriage legal in 2006 and is still the only African country to have done so. “Our intention today is to march for Uganda ...

