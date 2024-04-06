Joey Graziadei: The Best Bachelor in The Bachelor History

The Bachelor season 28 star Joey Graziadei is considered the best Bachelor in the show's history. He did ten things better than any leading man before him. Joey started as the runner-up on Charity Lawson's Bachelorette season and later became the Bachelor.

He had 32 women competing for his heart and ended up with Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent as his final two. In a surprising twist, Daisy and Kelsey showed sisterhood by riding in the same limousine to the final rose ceremony.

Joey Graziadei The Bachelor Season 28 Reality TV Love Journey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gerry Turner Cannot Stop Crying During 'The Bachelor' Finale‘Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner cannot stop crying during Joey Graziadei's ‘The Bachelor’ finale

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s Family Guide: Meet His Parents and Siblings‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei has shared a lot about his family since making his reality TV debut

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

'The Bachelor' finale: Joey Graziadei's journey for love ends with a proposalJoey's journey to find love as 'The Bachelor' began in January.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Bachelor Finale Recap: Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Are Engaged Joey Graziadei got engaged on the Monday, March 25, finale of 'The Bachelor' after breaking down at the final rose ceremony

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Are 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson Still Together Now?Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

‘The Bachelor' finale: Find out if Joey Graziadei got engagedJoey Graziadei has given out his final rose. That's right, the tennis pro's headline-making journey on 'The Bachelor' came to an end on the season 28 finale,…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »