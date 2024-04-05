Joey Graziadei Makes Acting Debut on ABC's Disaster Drama

Joey Graziadei stole our hearts as the Bachelor, and now, he’s stolen the show on ABC ’s disaster drama . He staged his acting debut in a very funny episode of the show. Joey was playing himself, but the contestants were fictional characters .

