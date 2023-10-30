Joel Klatt breaks down the race to conference title games

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

Swanson: Big crowd for Colorado-UCLA hints at what Big Ten games will feel like
It was UCLA's homecoming game, but thank Deion Sanders and his swaggering Colorado team for the surge in interest and attendance at UCLA's victory.

Big progress and big uncertainty in border pollution fight
There's a lot Republicans won't like in Biden $56 billion emergency spending bill, which now includes $310 million for San Diego's border sewage problem

Joel Embiid says James Harden's absence is no distraction
Embiid scored 34 points in the Sixers' win over the Toronto Raptors. He added that he likes what he sees from Tyrese Maxey.

76ers vs. Blazers: Joel Embiid Could Miss Sunday's Matchup
Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Blazers.

Joel Embiid Applauds Tyrese Maxey's Performance vs. Raptors
Sixers star continues to be impressed by Tyrese Maxey

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey drop double-doubles as Harden watches the 76ers beat winless Portland
Joel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.