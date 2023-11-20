Joel Embiid's Near Triple-Double in 76ers' Blowout Win

Joel Embiid saved the ball from going out of bounds and assisted his teammate for an easy layup during the 76ers' dominant third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. Although he was three assists away from a triple-double, the score remained lopsided, and Embiid didn't get a chance to reach that milestone. The 76ers won the game with a blowout score of 121-99.





PhillyInquirer » / 🏆 680. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What the Knicks are willing to offer 76ers in potential Joel Embiid tradeWhat the Knicks would be comfortable giving up in a potential Joel Embiid trade may not be enough.

Source: nypost - 🏆 24. / 66,528 Read more »

76ers vs. Blazers: Joel Embiid Could Miss Sunday’s MatchupJoel Embiid is on the injury report for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Blazers.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 222. / 28,125 Read more »

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey drop double-doubles as Harden watches the 76ers beat winless PortlandJoel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. James Harden watched the game from the bench. The disgruntled guard has not played in three game this season. The 76ers say Harden needs to get into game shape.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey drop double-doubles as Harden watches the 76ers beat winless PortlandJoel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 636. / 22,5 Read more »

76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35K for 'crotch chop' celebration in win over Trail BlazersHow many crotch chops is too many in the NBA? Apparently, four.

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 221. / 28,125 Read more »

76ers' Joel Embiid fined $35K for 'crotch chop' celebration in win over Trail BlazersHow many crotch chops is too many in the NBA? Apparently, four.

Source: KIRO7Seattle - 🏆 235. / 28,125 Read more »