Joel Embiid Returns to the Court After Injury

The NBA 's reigning MVP will tell you that he’s still not where he wants to be. But being back on the court with teammates has provided a sense of comfort that he probably hasn’t felt in some time. Sixers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates as the team pulls ahead of the Miami Heat during the last minute of the second half of the Sixers' 109-105 win over the Heat on Thursday.

Imagine being squished in a media scrum in the visitors’ locker room in Miami Thursday, and in the chair in front of you sits a giant smiling with a hoodie on and a towel wrapped around his waist. “For me personally, I didn’t have to come back, but I want to play,” Embiid said following the Sixers’ 109-105 victory over the Miami Heat in his second game back following left knee surgery.Immediately, you think about how dominant Embiid has been on the court and the accolades that missing 41 games with various injuries and ailments have cost hi

NBA MVP Joel Embiid Injury Knee Surgery Basketball

