Joe Thornton retires: Why perspective is required when evaluating Jumbo’s career

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: San Jose Sharks’ Joe Thornton (19) smiles while waiting for a face-off against the New Jersey Devils in the first period at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)
In the middle of it, particularly when he was at the height of his powers with the San Jose Sharks, fans could marvel at his skill, the fluidity and verve with which he played along with his extraordinary creativity and competitiveness. He was an artist, with a nasty streak.
San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) celebrates after scoring in front of Calgary Flames defenseman David Hale (21) in the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Western Conference playoff series, Tuesday, April 22, 2008, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) headtopics.com
But narrowing Thornton’s career down to just one aspect misses the broader picture, especially when it comes to his impact in San Jose. From Dec. 1, 2005, to March 12, 2020, no NHL team had a greater points percentage than the Sharks’ mark of .622. After the trade, San Jose would go on to make the playoffs in 13 of the next 14 years, growing the team’s profile across the league. They always had a seat at the table, and always gave themselves a chance.
Joe Thornton, formerly with the Boston Bruins, adjusts a San Jose Sharks jersey during a news conference in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Dec 1, 2005. The Sharks acquired Thornton, a star center, from Boston for three players in a trade between two last-place franchises desperate to shake up their dismal seasons. (AP Photo/Don Heupel) headtopics.com
So far this season, in four home games, the Sharks’ average announced attendance is 14,437, or 82.8 percent of capacity, the third-lowest figure in the league.