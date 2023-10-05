Joe Rogan derides ‘woke’ military practices, jokes ‘inclusion is really important when you’re killing folks’

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke on Wednesday about the decline of the American and British military, insisting that 'woke' politics are compromising combat preparedness. Rogan spoke to his guests, standup comedian Francis Foster and political commentator Konstantin Kisin about how far-left ideology has a destabilizing effect on numerous aspects of modern society.

' In a leaked email seen by The Telegraph, Squadron Leader Andrew Harwin wrote, 'I don’t really need to see loads of useless white male pilots, let’s get as focused as possible, I am more than happy to reduce boarding if needed to have a balanced BAME/female/male board.

