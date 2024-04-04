Joe Musgrove Shines in Padres' Win Over Cardinals

Joe Musgrove did not feel all that great between starts. He did not look good to begin his last start. How he felt toward the end of last week’s stinker against the Giants, though, carried all the way through Wednesday’s start. Pushing past two rocky starts to start his season, the 31-year-old right-hander struck out seven while allowing just one run over six innings in the Padres’ 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Musgrove scattered five hits, a walk and two hit batters, and hew threw 52 of his 88 pitches in his first quality start of the season, which perhaps has something to do with his first normal week since leaving for South Korea in mid-March. “Sometimes the outings where you don't get the best results but you feel really good leaving the outing as far as your ability to execute, like the feelings you're looking for, I think that's more value to me,” Musgrove said after earning his first win of the season. “The results are very important obviousl

