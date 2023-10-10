Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reach temporary custody agreement after mediation

After a four-day mediation period, which ran Oct. 4-7, the former couple's lawyers filed a second interim consent order Oct. 10 that outlines when the children will be with each of their parents between October and early January.

The order stipulates that Jonas and Turner each "may temporarily travel with the children to the United Kingdom and/or to any state in the United States of America" while the children, who were born in 2020 and 2022, are with them.The new filing also stipulates that "the parties shall jointly submit a status report letter to this Court on or before Dec.

In a letter filed Oct. 10 by Turner and Jonas' attorneys on their behalf, the former couple stated that following their "productive" mediation period, the "parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming. headtopics.com

On Sept. 25, the former couple agreed to an interim consent order that prohibited both parties from "removing their two children … or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order" of the court, according to court documents obtained by "GMA.

Both of the couple's children are dual citizens of the U.S. and U.K., according to an earlier court filing.Sophie Turner calls for privacy after accidentally posting daughter on Instagramagainst Jonas for the return of their children to England, nearly three weeks after the "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers singer announced their divorce in early September. headtopics.com

​​"Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup," the statement said. Less than 24 hours after the meeting, Turner requested to take the children to England immediately and demanded their passports, according to Jonas' representative.

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reach Temporary Custody Agreement For Daughters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary child custody agreement