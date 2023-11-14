Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Officially Split After Four Years of Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially parting ways. The couple's split made international headlines after Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years on September 5, 2023.
The musician and actor married in 2019 and have two young children together; while they've kept their relationship fairly private throughout the years — the name of their second child was only revealed to the public thanks to their custody proceedings and court documents — the couple has given us momentary glimpses into their happier moments. Turner even once appeared in a Jonas Brothers music video with her sisters-in-law. Below, dive into the former couple's complete relationship timeline, from the Instagram DM that started it all to their spontaneous Vegas wedding to the start of their family, and… their divorce. October 28, 2023: Turner is seen kissing a new man in Paris. It seems as though Turner is ready to leave the past in the past. On October 28, the actor was spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson while in Paris for the Rugby World Cup finals
