Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Officially Split After Four Years of Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially parting ways. The couple's split made international headlines after Jonas filed for divorce from his wife of four years on September 5, 2023.

The musician and actor married in 2019 and have two young children together; while they've kept their relationship fairly private throughout the years — the name of their second child was only revealed to the public thanks to their custody proceedings and court documents — the couple has given us momentary glimpses into their happier moments. Turner even once appeared in a Jonas Brothers music video with her sisters-in-law. Below, dive into the former couple's complete relationship timeline, from the Instagram DM that started it all to their spontaneous Vegas wedding to the start of their family, and… their divorce. October 28, 2023: Turner is seen kissing a new man in Paris. It seems as though Turner is ready to leave the past in the past. On October 28, the actor was spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson while in Paris for the Rugby World Cup finals

United States Headlines Read more: TEENVOGUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLAMOUR_FASHİON: Dakota Johnson and Sophie Turner Do Twinning Looks on a Girls’ Night OutDakota Johnson might be the latest celeb to get inducted into Taylor Swift’s restaurant-hopping cabal.

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »

VOGUEMAGAZİNE: Dakota Johnson and Sophie Turner Twin on a Girls’ Night OutDakota Johnson might be the latest celeb to get inducted into Taylor Swift’s restaurant-hopping cabal.

Source: voguemagazine | Read more »

İNDYSTAR: Gerry Turner's Journey as 'The Golden Bachelor'Gerry Turner, the lead of 'The Golden Bachelor,' shares his experience as a reality TV star and his preferences in a soulmate. He also addresses the criticism he receives.

Source: indystar | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Love Sophie Turner’s LV Bag? Shop Our Pick for Thousands LessThis affordable bag from Amazon looks so similar to Sophie Turner 's pricey pink Louis Vuitton purse — find out more

Source: usweekly | Read more »

SCREENRANT: 90 Day Fiancé: Did Sophie Get Back Together With Rob After Cheating Scandal?90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra threw away Rob Warne's ring and moved into a new apartment after finding disgusting videos on his phone in season 10.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

JEZEBEL: A Pink Experience at Sophie Treppendahl's 'Chromotherapy' ShowAn exhibition at the Jack Hanley Gallery in TriBeCa showcases Sophie Treppendahl's latest show 'Chromotherapy', where everything is pink and promises emotional balance and internal regulation.

Source: Jezebel | Read more »