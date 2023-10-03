Joe Christopher, member of original 1962 Mets, dead at 87

Dave Roberts looks ahead to the Dodgers postseasonJoe Christopher, a member of the original 1962 Mets, died at his home in Maryland on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

In his first season in New York, Christopher hit .244/.338/.362 with six home runs, 32 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. His best statistical season came in 1964 when he led the team in on-base percentage (.360), OPS (.826) RBIs (76), doubles (26) and walks (48).During an Aug. 18 game that season, Christopher became the first player in team history to record an 11-total base, two-triple game after going 4-for-5 with a triple and a homer, according to sports statistician Eric Hornick.

According to the AP, Christopher’s death leaves just 10 living members of the Mets’ inaugural season: Craig Anderson, Galen Cisco, Cliff Cook, John DeMerit, Rick Herrscher, Jay Hook, Ed Kranepool, Ken MacKenzie, Felix Mantilla and Jim Marshall.

