Joe Burrow says 'this is the best I've felt' this season, 'optimistic' about calf ahead of Cardinals game

Week 5 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QuarterbacksTua Tagovailoa should have a top 10 performance but Joe Burrow will continue to struggle.

Fowler and Graziano debate NFL Week 5 upsets, top defenses, Joe Burrow and offseason movesWhat's the latest on Joe Burrow? Can the Cowboys beat the 49ers? Is Cleveland the league's top defense? Our experts have rumors, picks and fantasy intel.

Joe Burrow says struggling Bengals must do ‘whatever it takes’ to win on SundayBengals star quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear that his team is in a must-win situation entering the Week 5 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals showing growth despite 19-point loss to 49ersConsidering where the Arizona Cardinals are in their current rebuild, there are still many reasons to consider Sunday’s 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers an encouraging step forward.

Conservative Cardinals Challenge Pope Francis on Faith and MoralsFive prominent cardinals have challenged Pope Francis to clarify apparent ambiguities in his teaching regarding topics such as blessings for gay couples, the ordination of women, and the authority of the synod of bishops. |

NFL Odds: Rams \u0026amp; Cardinals underdogs, 49ers favored in Week 5San Francisco hosts Dallas on Sunday Night Football in an early season game that could be key in determining playoff seeding in the NFC.