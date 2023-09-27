Joe Burrow getting injury advice from Aaron Rodgers: ‘Wanted to use him as a resource’

Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers have a connection to one another other than just being NFL quarterbacks. Burrow seemed appreciative of Rodgers’ time and the signal-caller speaking about what he’s gone through.

“He’s dealt with calf issues his whole career and wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done,” Burrow said Wednesday,.

Joe Burrow walks to the locker room after the fourth quarter of their NFL Week 3 win over the Rams.“He’s been through it, done that. And he was great about it.”Aaron Rodgers blasts Joe Namath for ripping Zach Wilson: ‘Not helping the cause’

Burrow gutted through his own calf issue against the Rams and threw 49 passes on Monday Night Football after re-aggravating his calf in the Bengals’ Week 2 loss to the Raves. The Bengals went through a team walkthrough on Wednesday, and the quarterback said that the soreness he had felt on Tuesday wasn’t as bad on Wednesday. headtopics.com

The Bengals plan on monitoring things as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Titans. during training camp in July.

They both unfortunately know what it’s like to deal with calf injuries.that he had reached out to Burrow after seeing him play through the issue on Monday night.over the Rams, throwing for 259 yards in the process.

Though Burrow didn’t reveal the specifics of his conversation with the Jets quarterback, Burrow said that he would continue to seek out advice from Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow have discussed injury advice.“[I’m] going to continue to use that as a resource,” Burrow said of speaking with Rodgers. “He’s a great guy. Whenever you have a guy like that that’s willing to help, you’re going to use it.”

