Joe Biden 's campaign enters April with over $192 million in cash on hand , making it the most-ever for a Democratic candidate at this point in the election cycle . The campaign raised over $90 million in March, bringing its first quarter fundraising total to over $187 million. Biden's fundraising received a boost from his State of the Union address, with $10 million donated in the 24 hours after the speech.

The campaign's grassroots fundraising has been particularly strong, with over 96% of donations in the first quarter being for less than $200. Biden maintains a strong cash advantage over Trump

