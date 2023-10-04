JOE BIDEN PLEDGED 'NOT ANOTHER FOOT' OF BORDER WALL. NOW HE'S BUILDING IT. It's rare for what is known in the federal bureaucracy as a"notice of determination" to make news. But this week, the Department of Homeland Security issued what might be called a quiet bombshell with such a notice.

Go back to 2020. In August of that year, running against Trump, Biden vowed:"There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration. I'm going to make sure that we have border protection, but it's going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry — that's where all the bad stuff is happening.

It's hard to exaggerate how wrong-headed Biden's position was. First, a physical barrier — a fence or a wall — stops, or at least significantly slows, illegal border crossers. Second, many high-tech measures have proven both expensive and ineffective. headtopics.com

When he entered office, Biden essentially opened the border and offered would-be illegal crossers the greatest possible incentive: If you cross into the United States, you will be allowed to stay. Millions poured across. It's hard to know exactly how many, but so far in Biden's presidency, the number is at least 7 million, perhaps more than that.

