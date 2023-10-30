Joe Biden Issues Executive Order To Place More Guardrails Around AI

AI companies will be required to share their safety test results with the U.S.

government as part of President Biden’s new executive order, designed to mitigate the risks of the emerging technology. The White House unveiled a series of steps that Biden is taking amid fears that unchecked AI systems will pose danger to safety

Biden issues executive order to enhance government AI risk monitoringPrior White House AI efforts faced criticism, but the new order will empower multiple agencies to influence the market. Read more ⮕

