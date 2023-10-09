Joe Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents investigation

President Joe Biden was interviewed by the special counsel investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Special counsel Robert Hur conducted interviews with Biden over Sunday and Monday, according to White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams, per CBS. Sams pointed to the interviews as further evidence that Biden has been cooperating with the investigation from the beginning.
"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.
JUST IN: @POTUS Biden interviewed by the special counsel investigating alleged mishandling of classified documents at his home and former personal office. The “voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.” pic.twitter.
