Joe Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents investigation

President Joe Biden was interviewed by the special counsel investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur conducted interviews with Biden over Sunday and Monday, according to White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams, per CBS. Sams pointed to the interviews as further evidence that Biden has been cooperating with the investigation from the beginning.

"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday. headtopics.com

JUST IN: @POTUS Biden interviewed by the special counsel investigating alleged mishandling of classified documents at his home and former personal office. The “voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.” pic.twitter.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden Is Complicit in These Attacks'While the White House has tried to rebuke criticism of releasing $6 billion to Iran as 'disinformation,' Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Newsmax said that is merely a deflection for President Joe Biden's own complicity.

Joe Biden Blasted for 'Hosting Barbecue' While Israel AttackedThe White House held an event for staff and families with a live band on Sunday as Israel declared war on Hamas following a surprise incursion.

How Joe Biden Embraced Dark BrandonPresident Biden has embraced the ironic 'Dark Brandon' meme, even selling mugs based on the meme, as he seeks a second White House term.

Joe Biden's Five Major Problems as Israel Conflict EscalatesWashington will offer 'all appropriate means of support' to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

Sen. Josh Hawley chides Joe Biden for 'enjoying a picnic' while Hamas holds Americans hostageSen. Josh Hawley criticized President Biden for hosting a barbecue Sunday evening at the White House during an American hostage crisis in Gaza.

Joe Biden is a dangerous leader for the timesIsraelis were getting bombed -- President Joe Biden was barbecuing -- and influential members serving this administration were busily helping spy for Iran. Any questions?