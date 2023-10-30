Joe Biden Given 'Wake-Up Call' by Fitch Credit Downgrade Over U.S. Economy

The decision by rating agency Fitch to downgrade the United States' credit rating is a 'wake-up call' for President Joe Biden's administration, according to the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.Maya MacGuineas, chair of the non-profit organization, made the remarks following Fitch Ratings' decision to downgrade its credit rating for the U.S. from AAA to AA+.

In its statement on Monday, Fitch, one of the three major ratings agencies that assess the creditworthiness of governments, cited 'a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025.'In June, the U.S. national debt ceiling was suspended following a bipartisan agreement. The move was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

