Joe Biden Blasted for 'Hosting Barbecue' While Israel Attacked

A number of right-wing figures have criticized President Joe Biden for hosting a barbecue at the White House at the weekend amid the heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Scott Taylor, a former Virginia Republican congressman, added: 'Given recent events, and certainly with the news of many Americans being held hostage in Gaza, I think I would have canceled the White House BBQ with the live band.''This weekend, several Americans were killed in Israel and several more are still being held hostage by Hamas. Today, Joe Biden called a lid at 11:34 a.m.

Biden blasted for ‘appeasing Iran’ ahead of devastating attack on Israel: End the ‘one-sided concessions’Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined a chorus of Republicans criticizing Biden for alleged weakness and appeasement of Iran by unfreezing $6 billion in funds months before the attack against Israel.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaHis warning underscores the concern in the White House and in Israel about the possibility of the war broadening to other fronts.

Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, GazaHis warning underscores the concern in the White House and in Israel about the possibility of the war broadening to other fronts.

Trump: 'Biden Betrayed Israel'; 'I Predicted War in Israel' After $6B HandoutFormer President Donald Trump lamented that he predicted the Hamas terror attacks on Israel back on Sept. 11 when President Joe Biden gave Iran $6 billion in cash to help fund its anti-Israel proxies in the Middle East.