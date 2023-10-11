JOC, Sapporo announce decision to abandon bid for 2030 winter games, seek possible bid from 2034 on

Officials from Sapporo and the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced a decision to withdraw the northern Japanese city as a candidate to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, with the effort soiled by massive corruption and bid-rigging tied to the one-year delayed Tokyo Games.

It comes just as Stockholm, Sweden, is now seen as the favorite for 2030 and Salt Lake City almost certain to be picked for 2034 by the International Olympic Committee. The two officials said they will continue to seek Sapporo’s possible candidacy for 2034 or later, but chances are considered slim and their talk for 2034 is seen as an attempt to save face.

