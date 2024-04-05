Job Creation in March Beats Expectations with 303,000 Increase

Job creation in March easily topped expectations in a sign of continued acceleration for what has been a bustling and resilient labor market. Nonfarm payrolls increased 303,000 for the month, well above the Dow Jones estimate for a rise of 200,000 and higher than the downwardly revised 270,000 gain in February, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.
8%, as expected, even though the labor force participation rate moved higher to 62.7%, a gain of 0.2 percentage point from February. A broader measure that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time positions for economic reasons held steady at 7.3%. In the key average hourly earnings measure, wages rose 0.
Job Creation Nonfarm Payrolls Unemployment Rate Labor Force Participation Rate Wages
