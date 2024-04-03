Jito Price Sets Up Cup-and-Handle Pattern, Eyes 55% Rise

Jito price action over the past four months has set up a cup-and-handle pattern. This setup forecasts a 55% rise to $6.05, and the recent move confirmed the breakout. A breakdown of the $3.86 support level would invalidate JTO’s bullish outlook. Jito (JTO) price has shown resilience despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent drawdown. This development shows buyers are flocking toward JTO and that the altcoin is ready to fly.
Also read:Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern Jito price eyes a lift-off Jito price action between December 9 and March 31 created a bullish pattern known as cup-and-handle. This technical setup contains a rounded bottom known as the cup and is often followed by a small retracement or consolidation termed the handle. JTO formed the cup between December 9 and March 16 and the consolidation that ensued for the following two weeks created the handl
