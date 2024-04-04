Jimmy Kimmel Talks About Japan's Cleanliness Compared to the U.S.

Liberal talk show host Jimmy Kimmel spoke on his show about how surprisingly clean Japan is in comparison to the U.S. and even Europe , joking that Japan ese people associate Americans with garbage. While American cities struggling with rampant homelessness, crumbling infrastructure and crime is a popular point of discussion in American politics, Kimmel gave a monologue Monday on ' Jimmy Kimmel Live' about how a recent trip to Japan shattered his image of what a modern society could look like.

'Here in America, we know we have our faults. We know we have areas for improvement. But, overall, I think most of us believe that, compared to the rest of the world, we’re pretty buttoned-up. I know I did,' he said. 'I go to Europe where there are dirt holes where plumbing is supposed to be, and I hold my breath and I go, ‘I’m glad I’m not one of these people,’ and then I go back home, right?' His recent trip changed his tune, howeve

Jimmy Kimmel Talk Show Japan Cleanliness U.S. Europe Perception Garbage Modern Society Faults Improvement American Cities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth 2023: Oscars Host, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' SalaryWhat is Jimmy Kimmel's net worth and what does he get paid to host the Oscars? Here's how the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host compares to other hosts.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Regina King Talks Son's Death On Jimmy Kimmel'Hearing his voice break and seeing Regina reach for his hand really got me.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel Talks About In-N-Out Burger Tradition at OscarsJimmy Kimmel discusses the tradition of eating In-N-Out Burger at the Oscars and jokes about going viral for eating a cheeseburger.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel talks hosting Oscars for 4th timeJimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars for the fourth time, and ahead of the big night, he sat down with Sandy Kenyon for what is Sandy's last interview of his celebrated 47 year career. The 96th Oscars begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, an hour earlier than past years, on ABC.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel talks hosting Oscars for 4th time, Ryan Gosling's performance and moreThe Oscars will take place on Sunday.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel trashes 'filthy and disgusting' US after trip to JapanLiberal late night host Jimmy Kimmel spoke favorably of Japan, noting the cleanliness of its cities and bathrooms in comparison to those in the U.S.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »