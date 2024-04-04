Jimmy Kimmel Talks About Japan's Cleanliness Compared to the U.S.

Liberal talk show host Jimmy Kimmel spoke on his show about how surprisingly clean Japan is in comparison to the U.S. and even Europe , joking that Japan ese people associate Americans with garbage. While American cities struggling with rampant homelessness, crumbling infrastructure and crime is a popular point of discussion in American politics, Kimmel gave a monologue Monday on ' Jimmy Kimmel Live' about how a recent trip to Japan shattered his image of what a modern society could look like.
'Here in America, we know we have our faults. We know we have areas for improvement. But, overall, I think most of us believe that, compared to the rest of the world, we’re pretty buttoned-up. I know I did,' he said. 'I go to Europe where there are dirt holes where plumbing is supposed to be, and I hold my breath and I go, ‘I’m glad I’m not one of these people,’ and then I go back home, right?' His recent trip changed his tune, howeve
