Jimmy Kimmel Shocked by Poll Numbers Showing Trump Leading Biden in Key States

Liberal late night host Jimmy Kimmel expressed shock and dismay at recent poll numbers showing former President Trump leading President Biden in multiple key states . Kimmel's Wednesday night monologue on ' Jimmy Kimmel Live,' addressed how 'There were presidential primaries in four states yesterday. Biden and Trump won them all,' nonetheless, 'somehow the ghost of Nikki Haley continues to plague Trump like an undigested chalupa.

Haley got 13% of the Republican vote in New York, more than 20% of Republicans in Wisconsin didn’t vote for Trump.' However, one key fact had the late night host in disbelief. 'Not only is he still the front-runner, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll, Trump leads Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, all important states, which just gives me a headache,' Kimmel sai

