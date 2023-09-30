Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president's 99th birthday

Jimmy Carter was celebrated Saturday at his presidential library and museum in Atlanta ahead of his 99th birthday on Sunday Kevin and Ursula Jones take a photo together in front of a video screen while attending the celebration for President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday held at The Carter Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

(AP Photo/Ben Gray)BILL BARROWATLANTA — (AP) — J. Edgar Hoover became the federal government’s top cop. Ellis Island closed as a portal for immigrants to the United States. France hosted the first Winter Olympics. And a baby in rural Georgia became the first future American president born in a hospital.

The year was 1924, and that tiny fellow in Plains was, known as"Jimmy" from the start. The 39th president was celebrated Saturday at his presidential library and museum ahead of his 99th birthday on Sunday. The party was moved up a day to ensure it wouldn't be canceled by a potential federal government shutdown that Congress was“I think of him as a man who did so much to help low-income people and minorities--and I was both growing up,” said Marcia Rose, who brought her grandchildren from suburban Marietta to the Carter Presidential Center near downtown Atlanta.

