‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’ proposed in honor of late musician

A proposal was filed Friday that would designate State Road A1A to become “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposal was filed Friday that would designate State Road A1A to become “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.Rep.

“All of those portions of S.R. A1A located in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Duval, and Nassau Counties” would get the new highway name if the bill is passed, according toBuffett died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76 following a battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Florida bill would designate A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'“Margaritaville” could soon span the entire state of Florida thanks to a new bill that wants to designate A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway”

Florida lawmaker wants to designate state road as 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway'If passed, the Department of Transportation will have to place markers alerting of the new name 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway' by Aug. 30, 2024.

Iconic road to Key West could soon be named in honor of Jimmy Buffet“Margaritaville” could soon span the entire state of Florida thanks to a new bill that proposes designating A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway”

An oceanside Florida highway may be named after the late Jimmy BuffettWhile Buffett was born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Florida was a special place for him.

New Memorial Hermann urgent care center opens on Highway 6Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care announced they officially opened an center in Sugar Land.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire continues to unload HP shares, selling for 9 consecutive daysBerkshire Hathaway carried on its selling streak for HP, dumping shares of the printer and PC maker for nine straight days and reducing its stake to 10.2%.