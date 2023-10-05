Jimmie Allen and wife call off split after country musician’s affair, accusations of sexual assault

Country singer Jimmie Allen and estranged wife Alexis Gale are 'still together,' after previously splitting, Fox News Digital can confirm. A representative for the musician told Fox News Digital that the couple 'are both focused on their kids, including the new addition of baby Cohen Ace James,' whom they welcomed on Sept. 27. They also share daughters Zara James and Naomi Bettie.

Country singer Jimmie Allen and estranged wife Alexis Gale are 'still together,' after previously splitting, Fox News Digital can confirm. A representative for the musician told Fox News Digital that the couple 'are both focused on their kids, including the new addition of baby Cohen Ace James,' whom they welcomed on Sept. 27. They also share daughters Zara James and Naomi Bettie. The couple's rep told People magazine that the couple had 'decided to work on things together' and the split was 'never fully seen through legally.' JIMMIE ALLEN WELCOMES THIRD CHILD WITH ESTRANGED WIFE AMID SPLIT, SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS Allen and Gale initially announced their separation, as well as the pregnancy, in a since-deleted joint Instagram statement in April, a month before allegations of sexual abuse were made public against the musician. 'After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,' Allen wrote. 'As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.' 'Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,' he concluded. LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS In May, Allen's former manager accused him of sexually abusing her for a year and a half while they worked together. Just weeks later, another woman came forward and accused Allen of rape, alleging that he videoed their encounter without her consent in 2022. The 'Best Shot' singer denied the allegations, and instead apologized to his wife and children for the humiliation he had caused them from having an affair. 'I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all,' Allen said in a statement to social media which has since been deleted. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In turn, Allen was dropped by his label, BBR Music Group, in June. In July, he filed a countersuit against both women, claiming both of the relationships had been consensual. 'As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business,' Allen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. 'I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first.' 'This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help,' he shared. 'For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me.' 'These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for,' he continued. 'These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.' CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 'As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name,' he stated. 'I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music.' A representative for both of the unnamed women criticized Allen’s counterclaim, telling Fox News Digital in a statement: 'It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation. This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation.'

Read more:

FoxNews »

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale welcome their third baby amid divorceThe country singer and the nurse revealed their split in April. Allen’s former manager sued him for assault and sexual abuse the following month.

Country Singer Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Back Together Amid Birth of Baby No. 3Jimmie Allen, who admitted to an affair earlier this year, has reconciled with his wife Alexis Allen as they welcome their third baby together, according to the country singer's rep.

Jimmie Allen, Alexis Gale’s Relationship Timeline: PhotosCountry singer Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale got engaged after less than one year of dating — relive their relationship timeline

Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis Gale \u2018Still Together\u2019 After Divorce FilingJimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale, who share three kids, are pressing pause on divorce after splitting in April

Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Gives Birth to Their Third ChildCountry singer Jimmie Allen's estranged wife, Alexis Gale, has given birth to their third child together. Gale confirmed the news Monday in an Instagram post that revealed their baby's name and date of birth.

Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis 'Are Still Together' After Working Things Out Post-Divorce Filing: Rep (Exclusive)Jimmie Allen, who is in the midst of two sexual assault lawsuits, and wife Alexis filed for divorce in April, and welcomed a son last week.