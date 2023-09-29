Jim Mora calls claims he knew identity of Tupac Shakur's killer 'a complete fabrication'

Former UCLA football coach Jim Mora says he never told former Bruins running back he knew the identity of Tupac Shakur's killer. Only one problem with the story: Mora said it’s untrue. In a text message to The Times on Friday, Mora called it “a complete fabrication. I doubt Najee ever said it because it never happened.” Harris never became a Bruin.

After starring for Antioch (Calif.) High, Harris played for Alabama from 2017-2020 before becoming a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie and ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

In his 2019 memoir and in several interviews, Davis admitted to riding in the car from which the fatal shots were fired at the Los Angeles hip-hop legend. Davis was taken into custody Friday morning.

Only one problem with the story: Mora said it’s untrue.

In a text message to The Times on Friday, Mora called it “a complete fabrication. I doubt Najee ever said it because it never happened.”

Harris never became a Bruin. After starring for Antioch (Calif.) High, Harris played for Alabama from 2017-2020 before becoming a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie and ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Mora guided the Bruins to two 10-win seasons before some backsliding resulted in his dismissal before the final game of the 2017 season. After taking Connecticut to the Myrtle Beach Bowl — the Huskies’ first bowl game appearance since 2015 — in his first season with the program in 2022, Mora’s team has opened 2023 with four consecutive losses going into a game against Utah State on Saturday.Cassidy noted Friday that when he asked Harris if Mora told him who the killer was, Harris smiled “and said something that was a non-answer. … It was a throwaway comment in a larger conversation.”