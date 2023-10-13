Jim Jordan, longtime critic of top US House Republicans, grasps at gavel

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into U.S. President Joe Biden, focused on his son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan ErnstWASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Republican Jim Jordan, founder of a hardline U.S.

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, backed Jordan just days after McCarthy's ouster. Jordan was one of Trump's most vocal defenders when he was impeached twice during his 2017-21 term.

While McCarthy was the first House speaker formally voted out of leadership by his colleagues, his two Republican predecessors Boehner and Paul Ryan also resigned under pressure from their right flanks. headtopics.com

That past threatened his political career in 2018 when former students accused him of turning a blind eye to rampant sexual abuse of college wrestlers by the wrestling team's doctor, when Jordan was an assistant coach.

Jordan has often referred to his wrestling background in terms of his reputation as a fighter in Congress. "I look at it like a wrestling match," Jordan told the New York Times in an April interview, explaining how he prepares for hearings. "I'm going to try to get as ready as I can. You can't just wing it. headtopics.com

Boehner in a 2021 interview with CBS News said of Jordan: "I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart." Jordan also earned a reputation as one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, particularly during the impeachment proceedings and in promoting Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud.

