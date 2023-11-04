Jim Cramer Stands by Apple's Long-Term Potential Despite Earnings Concerns

CNBC's Jim Cramer reaffirms his belief in Apple's long-term potential and dismisses concerns over recent earnings data. Cramer argues that analysts are too focused on incremental growth and overlook Apple's ecosystem of two billion active devices. He highlights the company's growth in international markets and emphasizes the value of Apple's strong service revenue.

