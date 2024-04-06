Jim Cramer: Small-Cap Stocks Could Have a Good Year in 2024

CNBC's Jim Cramer believes that 2024 could be a good year for small-cap stocks , especially in the health-care sector . He suggests that small-cap stocks will perform better as interest rates decrease. Cramer also shares his top picks in the health-care sector , including lesser-known companies like Integer Holdings .

Jim Cramer Small-Cap Stocks Health-Care Sector Interest Rates Integer Holdings

