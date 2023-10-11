Jim Cramer says it's time to move on from Pioneer after $60 billion Exxon deal announcement

Jim Cramer said Wednesday he intends to sell the Investing Club's entire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) position when trading restrictions allow, following the official announcement that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is acquiring the company in an all-stock deal. The transaction values Pioneer at $59.5 billion , or $253 per share. That's about 18% above where Pioneer's stock closed Oct.

Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Resources, speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas.

Read more:

CNBC »

Exxon Mobil agrees to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion in all-stock mergerThis is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Exxon Buys Pioneer in $60 Billion Deal to Create Shale GiantDeal is Exxon’s largest since its merger with Mobil in the late 1990s

Exxon Mobil agrees to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for nearly $60 billion in all-stock mergerExxon Mobil said Wednesday it agreed to buy shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in an all-stock deal.

Exxon Acquires Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 BillionThe acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, Exxon’s largest since its merger with Mobil in 1999, increases the company’s presence in the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico.

Exxon to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion in all-stock dealExxon could unveil its $60 billion takeover of Pioneer, a key player in the Permian shale market, as early as Wednesday.

Hurry: You Can Snag Luxury Skin and Hair Care for Under $25 at the SkinStore Friends and Family SaleOriginally $60, now $45