Jim Cramer says investors should take wait-and-see approach with Birkenstock IPO

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors not to immediately buy shares of Birkenstock when it IPOs this week.

"In the end, Birkenstock has a great product — one that even found its way into the incredibly popular 'Barbie' movie — but you need to be very careful with its stock after the IPO on Wednesday," Cramer said. "I worry that it'll be too expensive right out of the gate and will only get more expensive in the initial feeding frenzy.

Birkenstock is expected to attain a $10 billion valuation and is seeking to price shares at the top of its $44 to $49 range, Reuters

Cramer warned it's rarely a good idea to buy anything right off the top of an IPO, but said that sentiment is especially true for Birkenstock, as it doesn't need to underprice shares to get people interested.

While the longtime sandal maker has seen immense popularity in recent years, Cramer still wondered whether it is a fad or has true lasting power. Nevertheless, he said the company has seen solid growth and profitability, and its margins seem headed in the right direction. headtopics.com

Cramer also pointed out that much of the company's shares are spoken for, with big ticket investors like a company associated with luxury goods giant"Lots of IPOs have had hot starts, but that almost always ends badly for the people who buy the stock in the open market with a market order," he said.

