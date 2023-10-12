Jim Cramer says hope for China's approval of a key Broadcom deal sends shares higher

(AVGO) acquisition of the cloud and virtual machine company is likely to be approved by China shortly.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation is expected to be granted conditional antitrust approval soon, according to trade publication Dealreporter.email newsletter for freeApproval of the $60 billion purchase will boost shares of chipmaker Broadcom significantly, CNBC's Jim Cramer said, citing the company's artificial intelligence efforts as another bonus.

Jim Cramer expects Exxon to benefit from megadeal for Pioneer Natural ResourcesTruist Securities made a 'thoughtful' argument in support of Exxon Mobil's decision to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

