Jim Cramer Pushes Back on AI Losing Its Luster

CNBC's Jim Cramer pushed back on suggestions that AI is losing its luster, cautioning against dismissing AI bellwethers like Nvidia. He believes the impact of AI on business and the stock market is not fully realized yet.

